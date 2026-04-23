© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May Opera Club: Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

May Opera Club: Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

May 6 & 20 - A romantic retelling of Shakespeare’s classic love story, filled with beautiful duets as two young lovers navigate passion, family rivalry, and fate.

Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Free to attend!

Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.

Learn more at https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club

Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cimarron Opera Company
natasha@cimarronopera.org
https://www.cimarronopera.org/
Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
602 N Findlay Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com
www.healthylivingnorman.com