May Opera Club - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

May 6 & 20 - A romantic retelling of Shakespeare’s classic love story, filled with beautiful duets as two young lovers navigate passion, family rivalry, and fate.

Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Free to attend!

Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.

Learn more at https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club