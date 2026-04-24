May Opera Club - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
May Opera Club - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
May 6 & 20 - A romantic retelling of Shakespeare’s classic love story, filled with beautiful duets as two young lovers navigate passion, family rivalry, and fate.
Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Free to attend!
Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.
Learn more at https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club
Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cimarron Opera Company
natasha@cimarronopera.org
Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
602 N Findlay AveNorman, Oklahoma 73071
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com