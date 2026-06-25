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McSwain Theatre Thursday Movie Showcase

McSwain Theatre Thursday Movie Showcase

Each month, the McSwain Theatre shows movies every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

McSwain Theatre
Tickets: $3 - General Admission $2 - Seniors $2 - Children (12 and under) $5 - Combo Deal: Includes ticket, popcorn and drink
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
https://mcswaintheatre.com/
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main Street
Ada, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com
https://mcswaintheatre.com/