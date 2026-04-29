McSwain Theatre Thursday Movie Showcase: All that Heaven Allows
McSwain Theatre Thursday Movie Showcase: All that Heaven Allows
Each month, the McSwain Theatre shows movies every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
McSwain Theatre
Tickets: $3 - General Admission $2 - Seniors $2 - Children (12 and under) $5 - Combo Deal: Includes ticket, popcorn and drink
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com