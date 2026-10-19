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Moderated Discussion with Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol

Moderated Discussion with Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol

OU's Romanoff Center for Russian Studies will host a screening of the documentary film Lyuba's Hope (2026), which follows Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, formerly the head of Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation, as she works for the democratization of Russia first from within Russia and then later in emigration. After the film Lyubov Sobol herself will participate in a discussion moderated by Dr. Hannah Chapman, Associate Professor of Russian politics in the School of International Studies.

Gaylord College, Room 1140, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism auditorium
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Romanoff Center for Russian Studies
romanoffcenter@ou.edu
https://www.ou.edu/cas/romanoff

Artist Group Info

emilydjohnson42@gmail.com
Gaylord College, Room 1140, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism auditorium
395 W Lindsey St.
Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-2721
j.schmeltzer@ou.edu
https://www.ou.edu/gaylord