Moderated Discussion with Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol
Moderated Discussion with Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol
OU's Romanoff Center for Russian Studies will host a screening of the documentary film Lyuba's Hope (2026), which follows Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, formerly the head of Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation, as she works for the democratization of Russia first from within Russia and then later in emigration. After the film Lyubov Sobol herself will participate in a discussion moderated by Dr. Hannah Chapman, Associate Professor of Russian politics in the School of International Studies.
Gaylord College, Room 1140, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism auditorium
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Romanoff Center for Russian Studies
romanoffcenter@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
emilydjohnson42@gmail.com
Gaylord College, Room 1140, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism auditorium
395 W Lindsey St.Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-2721
j.schmeltzer@ou.edu