Moderated Discussion with Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol

OU's Romanoff Center for Russian Studies will host a screening of the documentary film Lyuba's Hope (2026), which follows Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, formerly the head of Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation, as she works for the democratization of Russia first from within Russia and then later in emigration. After the film Lyubov Sobol herself will participate in a discussion moderated by Dr. Hannah Chapman, Associate Professor of Russian politics in the School of International Studies.