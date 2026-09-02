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Moths at Night: Luring with Light

Moths at Night: Luring with Light

Come discover the amazing diversity of Oklahoma moths. We’ll start in the classroom where we will learn about moth species from local experts, then we will venture outside to the museum’s back yard to see these beautiful creatures up close. Flashlights will be provided for use during the program. Participants may stay through the end of the program, or choose to leave when they are ready.

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/

Artist Group Info

visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/