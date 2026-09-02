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Murder Mystery Night: The Mysterious Death of Kitty Packe

Murder Mystery Night: The Mysterious Death of Kitty Packe

A crime has been committed within the Museum, and everyone is a suspect. Can you identify the culprit?
Designed for ages 21+

Thursday, October 22 | 6-7:30 pm

6 pm | The Investigation Begins on the Second Floor
7:25 pm | The Culprit is Arrested in the Museum Lobby
8 pm | Galleries close
$10 Members | $25 Non-Members

BONUS EVENT
VIP Case Briefing
5-6 pm | Roof Terrace

$40 Members | $55 Non-Members

Before the suspects arrive and the investigation begins, join us at 5 pm on the Roof Terrace for the VIP Case Briefing. Take in exclusive conversations with the case’s lead detective, gather intel before the night’s mystery unfolds, and enjoy a cocktail with views of the downtown skyline. Then, at 6 pm, descend into the galleries and put your detective skills to the test.

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Image Credit: William Beechey, "Kitty Packe," 1820, oil on canvas, 58 x 45 in., Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Museum purchase with funds provided by Angie Hester, 2001.007, photo © Oklahoma City Museum of Art

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/