Murder Mystery Night: The Mysterious Death of Kitty Packe

A crime has been committed within the Museum, and everyone is a suspect. Can you identify the culprit?

Designed for ages 21+

Thursday, October 22 | 6-7:30 pm

6 pm | The Investigation Begins on the Second Floor

7:25 pm | The Culprit is Arrested in the Museum Lobby

8 pm | Galleries close

$10 Members | $25 Non-Members

BONUS EVENT

VIP Case Briefing

5-6 pm | Roof Terrace

$40 Members | $55 Non-Members

Before the suspects arrive and the investigation begins, join us at 5 pm on the Roof Terrace for the VIP Case Briefing. Take in exclusive conversations with the case’s lead detective, gather intel before the night’s mystery unfolds, and enjoy a cocktail with views of the downtown skyline. Then, at 6 pm, descend into the galleries and put your detective skills to the test.

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Image Credit: William Beechey, "Kitty Packe," 1820, oil on canvas, 58 x 45 in., Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Museum purchase with funds provided by Angie Hester, 2001.007, photo © Oklahoma City Museum of Art