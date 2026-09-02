Nature at Twilight
Nature at Twilight
Experience the sights, sounds, and creatures that emerge as day turns to night. We’ll meet at the museum to learn about creatures that come out in the evening. We will then caravan in personal vehicles to a Norman park to see and hear them for ourselves!
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu