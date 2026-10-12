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Noble High School Presents This Murder was Staged

Noble High School Presents This Murder was Staged

It's opening night of a brand-new mystery play, but just as the killer is about to be revealed, the body of the play's director falls onstage instead. In that moment, the theater becomes an active crime scene, and everyone from cast to crew to even the audience becomes a suspect. But how is the intrepid detective supposed to find the killer when everyone and their mother (literally) has a motive to want the demanding director gone? This Murder Was Staged is a fast-paced, backstabbing, backstage comedy.

Run time: about 1 hour, 20 minutes with a 10-minute intermission

Doors open 30 minutes before show time

Noble High School
$3-$10
Every week through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Noble High School Theater
kdunkelberg@nobleps.com
https://kdunkelberg.wixsite.com/nobletheater
Noble High School
4601 E Etowah Rd
Noble, Oklahoma 73068