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Noche de Sueños

Noche de Sueños

Noche de Sueños is a free community art expo celebrating Latino and Latina artists, culture, and creativity in Oklahoma City. The event will feature over 25 local Latino and Latina artists showcasing visual artwork centered around identity, storytelling, heritage, and community. Guests can also enjoy traditional Mexican dance performances, lowriders displayed outside the venue, and local food trucks serving a variety of Latino cuisines. The event is open to all ages and free to the public.

Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org