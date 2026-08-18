Noche de Sueños is a free community art expo celebrating Latino and Latina artists, culture, and creativity in Oklahoma City. The event will feature over 25 local Latino and Latina artists showcasing visual artwork centered around identity, storytelling, heritage, and community. Guests can also enjoy traditional Mexican dance performances, lowriders displayed outside the venue, and local food trucks serving a variety of Latino cuisines. The event is open to all ages and free to the public.