Norman Galaxy of Writers Presents Children's Author Barbara Lowell
Norman Galaxy of Writers Presents Children's Author Barbara Lowell
Proclaimed as the Oklahoma Queen of Kid Lit, author Barbara Lowell, will be sharing her insights into writing children's nonfiction picture books and library market books November 14th. Lowell's latest publication, Marie and the Cave Paintings, is a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection. Due to her expert storytelling, Lowell's award winning books entice even the most reluctant readers. Writers, don't miss this opportunity to see and hear her in person! As always, Norman Galaxy of Writer's events are educational, free, and open to the public.
Join us!
"The Well" Cleveland County Wellness Square
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Galaxy of Writers
(405) 366-8835
normangalaxyofwriters@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Barbara Lowell
"The Well" Cleveland County Wellness Square
210 S. James Garner AveNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405-366-9009