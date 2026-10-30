Norman Galaxy of Writers Presents Children's Author Barbara Lowell

Proclaimed as the Oklahoma Queen of Kid Lit, author Barbara Lowell, will be sharing her insights into writing children's nonfiction picture books and library market books November 14th. Lowell's latest publication, Marie and the Cave Paintings, is a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection. Due to her expert storytelling, Lowell's award winning books entice even the most reluctant readers. Writers, don't miss this opportunity to see and hear her in person! As always, Norman Galaxy of Writer's events are educational, free, and open to the public.

Join us!

