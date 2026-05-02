Norman Galaxy of Writers Presents its monthly program

Award winning author Lori Altebaumer has been both traditionally and Independently published. Her writing has been named a multi-finalist for the Selah Award, as well as the BRMCW Director’s Choice, and the AWSA Golden Scrolls. Her short stories have won awards for short Fiction. Lori is the past president of Faith, Hope, and Love Christian Writers and is active in the writing community. She co-directors the Writers at the Well Retreat in Texas. She will talking about description and setting.