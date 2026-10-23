November Opera Club: Verdi's Falstaff

November 4 & 18 – Verdi’s Falstaff

A sparkling comedy about a boastful knight whose schemes to woo two wealthy women lead to clever tricks, hilarious misunderstandings, and a memorable lesson in humility. Based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, Verdi’s Falstaff is an adaptation not to be missed!

Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Drop in whenever you are available, no registration required.

Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.

Learn more:: https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club