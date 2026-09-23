October Opera Club: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

October 7 & 21 – Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

A haunting tragedy of rivaling families, thwarted love and obsession, this powerful opera of an innocent woman manipulated by the men in her life. Lucia’s famous “Mad Scene” features death, madness, spirits, and a ton of stage blood. This is the perfect opera to get in the Halloween spirit!

Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Drop in whenever you are available, no registration required.

Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.

Learn more:: https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club