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Odyssey Day

Odyssey Day

OU Professor Dr. Sam Huskey will offer a lecture on "The Hero's Journey to the Underworld" at 7pm, followed by Greek Mythology Trivia. In coordination with the Society for Classical Studies' international "Odyssey Day."

Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pioneer Library System - Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
405-979-2200
clinz@pioneerlibrarysystem.org
http://pioneerlibrarysystem.org
Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
2201 SW 134th Street
OKC, Oklahoma 73170
405-979-2200
https://pioneerlibrarysystem.org/