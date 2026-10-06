Odyssey Day
Odyssey Day
OU Professor Dr. Sam Huskey will offer a lecture on "The Hero's Journey to the Underworld" at 7pm, followed by Greek Mythology Trivia. In coordination with the Society for Classical Studies' international "Odyssey Day."
Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pioneer Library System - Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
405-979-2200
clinz@pioneerlibrarysystem.org
Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
2201 SW 134th StreetOKC, Oklahoma 73170
405-979-2200