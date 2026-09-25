OK City's Oktoberfest

Join OK City Opera for a night celebrating German music and drinking songs: performed live by local professionals! October 3 at 8pm at OK Cider Co.

Expect all the great composers: Mozart's Magic Flute, Johann Strauss' Die Fledermaus, Weber's Der Freischutz, and other favorites from Wagner, Korngold, Beethoven, Sondheim, and Lehar. Paired with OKC's best beer-inspired cider!

