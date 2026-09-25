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OK City's Oktoberfest

OK City's Oktoberfest

Join OK City Opera for a night celebrating German music and drinking songs: performed live by local professionals! October 3 at 8pm at OK Cider Co.
Expect all the great composers: Mozart's Magic Flute, Johann Strauss' Die Fledermaus, Weber's Der Freischutz, and other favorites from Wagner, Korngold, Beethoven, Sondheim, and Lehar. Paired with OKC's best beer-inspired cider!

OK Cider Co.
$15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OK City Opera
okcityopera@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

University of Central Oklahoma
elleherrington@gmail.com
OK Cider Co.
705 W Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
4055018877
okcityopera@gmail.com
https://commerce.arryved.com/location/BIisZsFk/modality/pickup/