OK City's Oktoberfest
OK City's Oktoberfest
Join OK City Opera for a night celebrating German music and drinking songs: performed live by local professionals! October 3 at 8pm at OK Cider Co.
Expect all the great composers: Mozart's Magic Flute, Johann Strauss' Die Fledermaus, Weber's Der Freischutz, and other favorites from Wagner, Korngold, Beethoven, Sondheim, and Lehar. Paired with OKC's best beer-inspired cider!
OK Cider Co.
$15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OK City Opera
okcityopera@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
University of Central Oklahoma
elleherrington@gmail.com
OK Cider Co.
705 W Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
4055018877
okcityopera@gmail.com