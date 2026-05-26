Oklahoma City Zoo Bowling For Rhinos

Be part of #TeamRhino with the Oklahoma City Zoo’s chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) and roll out for the 32nd annual Bowling for Rhinos conservation fundraiser on Friday, July 24. The community is invited to this bowl-a-thon at Bowlero, 3501 S. Boulevard Street in Edmond, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The evening includes pizza, raffles, and a silent auction to support rhino conservation. Since 1995, the OKC Zoo’s AAZK chapter has hosted this beloved bowling event, inspiring Oklahomans to protect rhinos and their habitats by hitting the lanes. 100% of the proceeds from this event go to rhino conservation and helping save these critically endangered animals and their habitat. Thanks to the support of the community, event sponsor partners, and rhino lovers near and far, Oklahoma City’s AAZK chapter has raised more than $410,000 for the cause and remains in the top ten fundraisers among more than 85 AAZK chapters in North America. The cost per individual bowler is $45 (plus fee) which includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and a custom event T-shirt. Event tickets go on sale Sunday, June 14. For more information about Bowling for Rhinos including purchasing tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or donating, visit www.ozsgiving.org/bfr26.