Oklahoma City Zoo Summer Animal Enrichment

The Oklahoma City Zoo's animal family is beating the summer heat with special enrichment treats during the Summer Animal Enrichment event presented by First American Title! Throughout the day, select Zoo animals will interact with enrichment activities designed to keep them cool, engaged, and interested in their environment. Guests can also enjoy caretaker chats and a kids’ craft activity presented by First American Title and hosted at Oklahoma Trails, Big Rivers building. Stay cool by bringing or purchasing reusable water bottles and using ten free water bottle refill stations throughout the park sponsored by Shape Your Future, a program of TSET. Animal enrichment is one of many ways caretakers challenge and delight the animals they look after, ensuring they can take part in new experiences. Visit map.okczoo.org for the day’s schedule of events.