Oklahoma City Zoo World Giraffe Day

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Bank of Oklahoma want to celebrate World Giraffe Day with you! “Herd” out to the OKC Zoo on Saturday, June 6, to learn about the Zoo’s tallest residents and efforts being done to protect wild giraffe populations and their habitat. Participate in caretaker chats, interactive games, and enrichment events happening from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Expedition Africa, presented by Inasmuch Foundation. The fun continues as guests can take part in scheduled giraffe feedings for free presented by Bank of Oklahoma. These experiences will be free for all guests, while the food lasts for the giraffes, on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 during both feedings, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Oklahoma Zoological Society will be hosting Plush for a Purpose with opportunities for fans to support giraffe conservation, adopting a plush giraffe for a $25 donation. The first 500 Zoo guests to visit on Saturday will receive a free water bottle sponsored by Shape Your Future, a program of TSET. World Giraffe Day activities are free with Zoo admission which can be purchased in advance at www.okczoo.org/tickets. #WorldGiraffeDay