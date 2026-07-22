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Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival | Exhibition Opening Reception

Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival | Exhibition Opening Reception

Explore the art of comics and graphic novels, one of humanity’s oldest forms of visual storytelling. Combining illustration, design, and narrative, this exhibition celebrates the creativity of local artists and invited guests through compelling characters, vivid worlds, and imaginative stories. 

Guests are invited to explore the exhibition and enjoy a reception featuring light refreshments and conversation.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/ocafopening

Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org