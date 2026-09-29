Oklahoma Future Forum: Data Centers

How will data centers affect your neighborhood? What does the science say about their water usage? How will they impact utilities and electricity costs? What has been the community response?

Join KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma for the next Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers. Moderated by StateImpact environment and science reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele, our panelists will answer your questions and explore the reality of this issue.

On the panel:



Rep. Nick Archer , Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Graycen Wheeler , natural resources reporter for KOSU Radio

, natural resources reporter for KOSU Radio Andrew Fleet, water conservation researcher and educator at Oklahoma State University

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd at Full Circle Bookstore in OKC. RSVP and submit your questions: https://forms.gle/q6AXSHYokcnKydNw7