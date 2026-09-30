Oklahoma Media and Culture Symposium
Oklahoma Media and Culture Symposium
In partnership with The Pickup, Metro Library is proud to host a forum about culture, art, criticism, and journalism in Okahoma today. Join us for a full day of panels, workshops, and a conversation with New Yorker staff writer (and Oklahoma native) Burkhard Bilger. Free and open to the public.
Events:
- 10 to 11:30 a.m. How to Pitch to a Magazine Friends Room
A workshop for writers to create and refine their story ideas for both digital and print magazine. Please register to guarantee a seat.
Neon Keynote Conversation with Burkhard Bilger 46 Star Auditorium
- 1:30 p.m. Panels
Understanding Gen Z and Gen Alpha Media Habits Friends Room
Public Art's Role in Creating Culture 46 Star Auditorium
- 3 p.m. Panels
Criticism as Journalism Friends Room
The Future of Political Writing in Oklahoma 46 Star Auditorium