Oklahoma Media and Culture Symposium

In partnership with The Pickup, Metro Library is proud to host a forum about culture, art, criticism, and journalism in Okahoma today. Join us for a full day of panels, workshops, and a conversation with New Yorker staff writer (and Oklahoma native) Burkhard Bilger. Free and open to the public.

Events:

- 10 to 11:30 a.m. How to Pitch to a Magazine Friends Room

A workshop for writers to create and refine their story ideas for both digital and print magazine. Please register to guarantee a seat.

Neon Keynote Conversation with Burkhard Bilger 46 Star Auditorium

- 1:30 p.m. Panels

Understanding Gen Z and Gen Alpha Media Habits Friends Room

Public Art's Role in Creating Culture 46 Star Auditorium

- 3 p.m. Panels

Criticism as Journalism Friends Room

The Future of Political Writing in Oklahoma 46 Star Auditorium