© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Media and Culture Symposium

Oklahoma Media and Culture Symposium

In partnership with The Pickup, Metro Library is proud to host a forum about culture, art, criticism, and journalism in Okahoma today. Join us for a full day of panels, workshops, and a conversation with New Yorker staff writer (and Oklahoma native) Burkhard Bilger. Free and open to the public.

Events:
- 10 to 11:30 a.m. How to Pitch to a Magazine Friends Room
A workshop for writers to create and refine their story ideas for both digital and print magazine. Please register to guarantee a seat.
Neon Keynote Conversation with Burkhard Bilger 46 Star Auditorium
- 1:30 p.m. Panels
Understanding Gen Z and Gen Alpha Media Habits Friends Room
Public Art's Role in Creating Culture 46 Star Auditorium
- 3 p.m. Panels
Criticism as Journalism Friends Room
The Future of Political Writing in Oklahoma 46 Star Auditorium

Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Metro Library
4056063880
judith.matthews@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Metropolitan Library System
judith.matthews@metrolibrary.org
Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library
300 Park Avenue
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
https://www.metrolibrary.org/