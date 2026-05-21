Oklahoma National Guard Museum grand opening

Join Oklahoma National Guard leadership and museum staff at 10 a.m. June 12 for the grand opening of the Oklahoma National Guard Museum at its new home, 3301 NE Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Previously located on NE 36th Street, the Oklahoma National Guard Museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of the Oklahoma National Guard — past, present, and future.

The new facility features all-new exhibits highlighting the service and sacrifice of Oklahoma’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, from the founding of the Oklahoma National Guard through today’s missions at home and abroad.