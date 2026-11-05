Oklahoma Opry Classic Christmas Show 3:30pm & 7:00pm Shows

Celebrate the sounds of the season at the Oklahoma Opry's annual Classic Christmas Show on December 5 at ACM@UCO. There are two opportunities to experience this festive holiday tradition with performances at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Featuring your favorite classic Christmas songs, the show showcases some of Oklahoma’s most talented entertainers backed by the renowned Oklahoma Opry Band and a full horn section for an unforgettable holiday music experience. Families will also have the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos between showtimes. Gather your loved ones and celebrate the magic of Christmas with an afternoon or evening of spectacular live music, holiday spirit, and family fun.