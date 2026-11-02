Oklahoma Opry Country Christmas Show
Oklahoma Opry Country Christmas Show
Celebrate the holiday season with the Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma’s Official Country Music Show, at its annual Country Christmas Show on November 28 at ACM@UCO. This family-friendly live music event brings the warmth and spirit of Christmas to the stage with talented artists performing your favorite country holiday hits. Gather your family and friends for an evening filled with music, holiday cheer, and even the opportunity to take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Clause!
ACM@UCO
$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Opry
(405)297-9773
oprystaff@ohfo.org
ACM@UCO
25 E California AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma
405-297-9773