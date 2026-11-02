Oklahoma Opry Live NYE Special Taping
Oklahoma Opry Live NYE Special Taping
Be part of a special night of Oklahoma music and television history on December 12 when the Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma’s Official Country Music Show, partners with KFOR's The Spotlight for a live taping of Channel 4’s New Year’s Eve television special. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to experience the excitement of a live studio recording while enjoying outstanding performances from some of Oklahoma’s finest entertainers backed by the renowned Oklahoma Opry.
ACM@UCO
$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Opry
(405)297-9773
oprystaff@ohfo.org