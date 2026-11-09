Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents: "An Actor's Carol"

Experience a timeless Christmas classic at Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's performance of "An Actor's Carol" this November. This one-man retelling of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" will be delivered by David Weber, a seasoned Oklahoma Shakespeare performer who has played iconic roles like Lord Capulet, Claudius and Sir Toby Belch. Watch as Weber pushes the boundaries of this traditional holiday story in ways audiences have never seen before. Secure your tickets for one of three performances of "An Actor's Carol" that you won’t want to miss this November.