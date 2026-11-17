Make The Nutcracker part of your family’s holiday tradition! Oklahoma Ballet Theatre presents Oklahoma’s Traditional Nutcracker, featuring live music by the Oklahoma Community Orchestra and vocals by the Edmond Youth Chorus.

Follow Clara on a magical Christmas Eve adventure filled with dancing snowflakes, a daring Nutcracker, and the colorful Land of Sweets. Beautiful costumes, beloved characters, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music bring this family-friendly holiday ballet to life.

Performances are Saturday, December 5, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m., at Rose State Performing Arts Center in Midwest City.