"On The Road Of Dreams"

Screen Print tour celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66

Featuring some new transportation inspired artwork by Jeremy Fish, epic artist from San Francisco.

A road trip across Route 66 from West to East in a 1987 Toyota Corolla named the Golden Eagle. The San Francisco based artist is taking a whimsical and nostalgic look at transportation and imaginary vehicles with this collection of new screen printed artwork. These signed and numbered print editions were drawn and printed specifically for this series of five art exhibitions along Route 66 in the fall of 2026. The prints range from pop cultural influences to the history of transportation. From horse drawn wagons, to the current self driving car invasion. A celebration of the classic American road trip on The Mother Road during her centenarian anniversary in a sweet old Japanese car.

