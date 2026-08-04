One Work, Many Voices: "I Refuse to be Invisible"

Join the Oklahoma City Museum of Art for the revival of our signature conversation-based gallery program, where a single work of art becomes the focal point for thoughtful dialogue, unexpected perspectives, and shared discovery.

$5 Members | $20 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Returning to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, One Work, Many Voices invites visitors to experience a single work of art through the perspectives of guest speakers from our community. Rather than a traditional lecture, this conversation-based gallery program encourages curiosity, thoughtful discussion, and audience participation, reminding us that every viewer brings something meaningful to the experience.

This session explores "I Refuse to be Invisible" by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, on loan from Art Bridges. Joining the discussion are Suzanne Thomas, artist and Rose State College professor, and Tahnee Jones, chef and owner of Naija Wife Kitchen and a 2025 James Beard Award Best Chef: Southwest Semifinalist. Together, they’ll examine themes of identity, culture, memory, belonging, and visual storytelling while inviting guests to share their own observations and experiences. As new perspectives emerge, the artwork becomes a starting point for deeper understanding—not only of the work itself, but of one another.

Following the gallery discussion, guests are invited to enjoy a tasting of Nigerian cuisine prepared by Tahnee Jones. Extending the experience beyond the gallery, the tasting offers another way to connect with the cultural influences reflected in Crosby’s work through food, conversation, and community.