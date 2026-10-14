One Work, Many Voices: T.C. Canon

OKCMOA’s Portraiture gallery

$5 Members | $10 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

How does a single work of art change when viewed through different eyes?

One Work, Many Voices invites visitors to experience a single work of art through the perspectives of guest speakers from our community. Rather than a traditional lecture, this conversation-based gallery program encourages curiosity, thoughtful discussion, and audience participation, reminding us that every viewer brings something meaningful to the experience.

This session explores "Grandmother Gestating Father as the Washita River Runs Ribbon-Like" by T.C. Cannon. Joined by Kira Hayen, artist and writer, and Molly Murphy Adams, exhibiting artist and art historian. Together, they’ll examine themes of identity, culture, memory, belonging, and visual storytelling while inviting guests to share their own observations and experiences. As new perspectives emerge, the artwork becomes a starting point for deeper understanding—not only of the work itself, but of one another.

Following the gallery discussion, guests are invited to join us for an Ekphrastic writing workshop inspired by T.C. Cannon’s poetry. Ekphrastic writing vividly describes, interprets, or responds to a work of art.

—

Installation photograph of "Portraiture Rotation 8" at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 2026 – 2027, photo © Oklahoma City Museum of Art

T.C. Cannon (1946-1978), "Grandmother Gestating Father and the Washita River Runs Ribbon-Like," 1975, oil and acrylic on canvas, 50 x 40 in. Art Bridges. © Estate of T.C. Cannon