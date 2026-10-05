Open Mic Night
Open Mic Night
Factory Obscura is partnering with Make Oklahoma Weirder to invite performers of all disciplines and backgrounds to perform on Factory Obscura's Wonder Stage located inside the Mix-Tape immersive art experience.
Each month will have a theme artists can base their performance on. It is encouraged to interpret the theme in any way the performer sees fit. It is not required to adhere to the theme.
The theme for this month’s Open Mic is: Abundance
Deadline for performer sign-up is 10/30 at noon.
Factory Obscura
$10 / Free for performers
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Factory Obscura
Factory Obscura
25 NW 9th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
info@factoryobscura.com