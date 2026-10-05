Open Mic Night

Factory Obscura is partnering with Make Oklahoma Weirder to invite performers of all disciplines and backgrounds to perform on Factory Obscura's Wonder Stage located inside the Mix-Tape immersive art experience.

Each month will have a theme artists can base their performance on. It is encouraged to interpret the theme in any way the performer sees fit. It is not required to adhere to the theme.

The theme for this month’s Open Mic is: Abundance

Deadline for performer sign-up is 10/30 at noon.