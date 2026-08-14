Opening Celebration | Clever, Quick, Magnetic: The Art of Witty Banter

Join Oklahoma Contemporary for the opening of Clever, Quick, Magnetic: The Art of Witty Banter. Curated by acclaimed artist David Salle, this exhibition brings together works by leading contemporary artists and considers how artistic decision-making shapes the experience of looking.

Enjoy an ArtDesk Conversation with Salle and Nate Freeman, celebrated art correspondent for Vanity Fair magazine.

Guests are invited to explore the exhibition and enjoy a reception featuring drinks, light refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters.