Opening Reception | Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers

Be among the first to experience Flags of Our Mothers, the first major traveling exhibition by Oklahoma-born artist Raven Halfmoon. Featuring monumental ceramic sculptures that blend Caddo artistic traditions with contemporary expression, the exhibition explores identity, ancestry, gender, resilience, and the enduring strength of Indigenous women. Halfmoon’s powerful hand-built works, some standing more than twelve feet tall, draw inspiration from ancient pottery traditions, monumental sculpture, and the landscape while honoring the stories and legacy of the Caddo Nation.

Celebrate the exhibition's opening with an evening of art, conversation, and community. Enjoy complimentary light bites as you explore this remarkable exhibition and meet fellow art enthusiasts.