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Opening Reception | Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers

Opening Reception | Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers

Be among the first to experience Flags of Our Mothers, the first major traveling exhibition by Oklahoma-born artist Raven Halfmoon. Featuring monumental ceramic sculptures that blend Caddo artistic traditions with contemporary expression, the exhibition explores identity, ancestry, gender, resilience, and the enduring strength of Indigenous women. Halfmoon’s powerful hand-built works, some standing more than twelve feet tall, draw inspiration from ancient pottery traditions, monumental sculpture, and the landscape while honoring the stories and legacy of the Caddo Nation.

Celebrate the exhibition's opening with an evening of art, conversation, and community. Enjoy complimentary light bites as you explore this remarkable exhibition and meet fellow art enthusiasts.

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
405-951-0000
https://oklahomacontemporary.org/

Artist Group Info

Raven Halfmoon
info@ravenhalfmoon.com
https://www.ravenhalfmoon.com/
Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
https://oklahomacontemporary.org