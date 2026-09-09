"Our Journey" Exhibit

The Oklahoma History Center Museum, in partnership with the Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma, is proud to announce Our Journeys, presented by Vietnamese Boat People, a multimedia traveling exhibition on display September 12, through January 4, 2027.

Created by New Jersey-based nonprofit Vietnamese Boat People, the exhibition centers the voices of Vietnamese Americans through oral histories, photographs, and interactive elements that explore migration, memory, and resilience across generations. The exhibit debuted in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the displacement of millions of Vietnamese refugees whose stories continue to shape communities across the country—including here in Oklahoma.

The exhibition is included with regular museum admission.