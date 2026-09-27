Party Walls: Rotating Gallery Commemoration in EDO

This event celebrates the installation of the murals created during Ink the Block 2026 in The Lot in EDO. This new rotating mural initiative is called "Party Walls." In construction, a party wall is a shared structural wall that sits directly between two separate properties and is the shared responsibility of both owners to maintain. In this instance, Party Walls refers to the responsibility of making space for public art and providing visible platforms for artists. 4 Oklahoma muralists were selected to paint during Ink the Block Party and the pieces themselves will have a new home that tells the story of how they came to be and spreads the joy of public art further than one day.

WHAT IS HAPPENING:

We'll have live music from Later Laine and Will Gibson, community mural painting on a modular mural wall, with community art supplies; brushes, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles! There will be a drawing to win a custom original 2x2ft painting from Julius for anyone who completes the EDO Business Passport.

THE PASSPORT (Available in EDO Businesses starting September 10):

Pick up a stamp card from any participating EDO business. Get a stamp from each. Bring the completed card back to the lot before 8:30 PM during the Party Walls event and you are entered to win a custom painting from Julius! Must have at least 4 stamps to be officially in the drawing. The neighboring businesses are the reason East downtown is such a cool place to be and we are collaborating with them to put on this celebration of Norman's new rotating mural experience.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

- Delovesrobotsart

- bad french

- Maxwell HC

- Dan Rocky

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES:

Stash - 15% off art purchases when you bring in your passport card for a stamp

RESUPPLY Open late on event night

Lazy Circles - $1 off Pints for bringing in a card to get stamped

Main Street Trading Post - Open late on event night

Up Together Venue - Open late on event night for attendees to explore their space and meet the venue owners:

- Red Coyote

- Main Street Pottery

- Crimson Vintage

- Maximillian's Social Club