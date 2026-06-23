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Paycom Center presents: Dude Perfect

Paycom Center presents: Dude Perfect

Get ready for a night of laughs with Dude Perfect at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. From funny songs and trick shots to stunts and competitions, you'll be entertained with an exciting night of non-stop action. They will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, which can seat nearly 20,000 and is located within easy walking distance of the Bricktown Entertainment District.

Paycom Center
$37
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.paycomcenter.com/events/detail/dude-perfect-2026
Paycom Center
100 W Reno
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102