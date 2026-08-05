Plant and Pollinator Photo Meetup
Plant and Pollinator Photo Meetup
📷 Calling all photographers and photography hobbyists! 📷
If you enjoy taking pictures, no matter what kind of camera you're using or what your experience level is, we invite you to join this meetup! A media professional will be offering guidance on capturing plant and pollinator portraits and we will go over some quick tips on using iNaturalist. After this, we will explore the area to take pictures of plants, pollinators and other interesting discoveries at the park.
We invite you to upload your photos to iNaturalist so they can be included in this year's Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz!
Registration is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Bickham-Rudkin Park
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
Artist Group Info
Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Bickham-Rudkin Park
E. 33rd Street and Rankin TerraceEdmond, Oklahoma 73013
4052167635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov