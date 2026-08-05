Plant and Pollinator Photo Meetup

📷 Calling all photographers and photography hobbyists! 📷

If you enjoy taking pictures, no matter what kind of camera you're using or what your experience level is, we invite you to join this meetup! A media professional will be offering guidance on capturing plant and pollinator portraits and we will go over some quick tips on using iNaturalist. After this, we will explore the area to take pictures of plants, pollinators and other interesting discoveries at the park.

We invite you to upload your photos to iNaturalist so they can be included in this year's Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz!

Registration is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult.