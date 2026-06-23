Poetry Society Of Oklahoma Summer Workshop
Poetry Society Of Oklahoma Summer Workshop
The Poetry Society of Oklahoma hosts a Summer Workshop this July, featuring guest speaker Kristen Grace. Grace is a nurse, journalist for 405 Magazine and Art Focus, as well as a graduate from the Oklahoma City University's Red Earth MFA program. This workshop and luncheon will be held from 11-2 pm on July 18th at the Warr Acre's Luncheon.
**Registration is required by July 10th.**
Warr Acres Library
$20
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Warr Acres Library
5901 NW 63rd StreetWarr Acres, Oklahoma 73132
405-721-2616
warracres@metrolibrary.org