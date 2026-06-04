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Reading Helpers: Unearth a Story Together!

Reading Helpers: Unearth a Story Together!

This summer, help kids dig into reading! You can help your child unearth a story and keep reading skills strong! The Reading Helpers program pairs young readers with community volunteers for one-on-one reading time at the library.

Each week, children will read aloud, discover new books, and share stories that spark imagination and confidence. Reading for just 20 minutes a day can make a big difference-and our volunteers are ready to help make reading fun!

Let's dig into adventure, uncover new worlds, and unearth a story this summer--one page at a time!

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/