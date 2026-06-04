Reading Helpers: Unearth a Story Together!
Reading Helpers: Unearth a Story Together!
This summer, help kids dig into reading! You can help your child unearth a story and keep reading skills strong! The Reading Helpers program pairs young readers with community volunteers for one-on-one reading time at the library.
Each week, children will read aloud, discover new books, and share stories that spark imagination and confidence. Reading for just 20 minutes a day can make a big difference-and our volunteers are ready to help make reading fun!
Let's dig into adventure, uncover new worlds, and unearth a story this summer--one page at a time!
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437