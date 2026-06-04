Reading Helpers: Unearth a Story Together!

This summer, help kids dig into reading! You can help your child unearth a story and keep reading skills strong! The Reading Helpers program pairs young readers with community volunteers for one-on-one reading time at the library.

Each week, children will read aloud, discover new books, and share stories that spark imagination and confidence. Reading for just 20 minutes a day can make a big difference-and our volunteers are ready to help make reading fun!

Let's dig into adventure, uncover new worlds, and unearth a story this summer--one page at a time!