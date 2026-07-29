Red Clay Echoes Code Talkers
Red Clay Echoes Code Talkers
Did you miss out on the festival? You're in luck! This 1 hour 30 mins teaser showcases Voices of Valor short film to honor the legacy of the WWI Code Talkers and a Full Blood all Native Comedy Show.
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
4056827579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
Artist Group Info
Choctaw Code Talkers Association
cctamembership@gmail.com
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
7777 S May AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu