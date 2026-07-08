Route 66: Welcome to Native America
Route 66: Welcome to Native America
On display through Sept. 20, this free Community Gallery exhibition explores the centennial of Route 66 and its path through 14 tribal reservations in Oklahoma. The exhibit examines the highway's car culture alongside themes of tribal sovereignty, cultural tourism, nationalism and Native representation.
First Americans Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
First Americans Museum
659 First Americans BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
405-594-2100
info@famok.org