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Second Nature: Gender & Sexuality in the Animal World

Second Nature: Gender & Sexuality in the Animal World

This new documentary follows the research of several field biologists and features video footage of wild animals that "engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more." This movie has only been screened in a few theaters so far, beginning in New York City, and this is the only screening in Oklahoma. This opportunity was made possible by generous support from the Department of Women's and Gender Studies and the School of Biological Sciences at OU.

Meacham Auditorium, Oklahoma Memorial Union at the University of Oklahoma
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

OU School of Biological Sciences and Department of Women's and Gender Studies
4053253492
ari@ou.edu
https://www.ou.edu/cas/biological-sciences

Artist Group Info

Drew Denny
https://www.secondnaturedoc.com/
Meacham Auditorium, Oklahoma Memorial Union at the University of Oklahoma