Second Nature: Gender & Sexuality in the Animal World

This new documentary follows the research of several field biologists and features video footage of wild animals that "engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more." This movie has only been screened in a few theaters so far, beginning in New York City, and this is the only screening in Oklahoma. This opportunity was made possible by generous support from the Department of Women's and Gender Studies and the School of Biological Sciences at OU.