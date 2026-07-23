Selfish Art: From the Conspicuous Eye of Cody Giles

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Selfish Art is, at its core, a love letter to Norman. The exhibition features 180 framed 11x17 photographs captured over the past ten years while Cody Giles has called Norman home, alongside ten years of Polaroids documenting local events, people, and moments that define Norman's creative culture. The subjects are overwhelmingly members of this community, musicians, artists, neighbors, and friends who have shown up for each other and for Cody over the past decade. All framed pieces are priced at $15 to keep the work accessible to as many community members as possible.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Cody Giles is a photographer, organizer, and indie scene documentarian based in Norman, Oklahoma. He began his career teaching high school in Greenville, Texas, before a growing love of concert and live performance photography, first developed in Dallas's Deep Ellum music scene, led him to relocate. Over the past decade in Norman, Giles has photographed and documented the city's musicians, artists, and community events, work that has shaped his role with the Norman Arts Council and the Norman Music Festival's organizational board, where he handles PR, photography, graphic design, and social media for the festival.