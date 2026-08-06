Selfish Talks: Power Point Night for Creatives

Uncanny Art House presents Selfish Talks, a presentation night held during Cody Giles' solo exhibition Selfish Art. 11 artists and creatives from a range of disciplines take the floor to talk about their practice or highlight specific works from their portfolio.

Each presenter has five minutes to present and five minutes for audience questions, with a break between sets. The event is built to connect creators with an audience that is there to listen and engage, and to introduce more people to the work being made in the community.

Doors and programming run from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

You will be able see the lineup of presenters once the open call concludes on August 25.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art gallery and event space in downtown Norman, Oklahoma, at 106 E Main St. The gallery presents exhibitions, screenings, and community events across visual, performing, and literary disciplines. Learn more at uncannyarthouse.com or follow @uncannyarthouse on Instagram and Facebook.

