Shô Miyake’s “Small, Slow But Steady” w/Filmmaker Q&A

Join us for a FREE film event!

See the film "Small, Slow But Steady" in OKCMOA’s Noble Theater, followed by an in-person Q&A with director Shô Miyake.

This event is presented in collaboration with deadCenter Continuum, The Japan Foundation, and University of Oklahoma’s Department of Modern Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics and Department of Film and Media Studies.

Free admission | Pre-registration requested

Seating is limited and first come, first served.

Bonus! Film Society members are invited to an exclusive reception before the screening in the Theater Lobby at 6:30 pm. Click here to register. Not a Film Society member? Join today at okcmoa.com/filmsociety.

ABOUT THE FILM

“Introverted, sullen, and wildly skilled, Keiko Ogawa (Yukino Kishii) is a semiprofessional boxer navigating a largely male environment; she’s also been deaf since childhood, taking up the sport at an early age both to fend off bullies and to focus her attention on something tactile. Now in her twenties, and making ends meet as a chambermaid while living with her loving brother, she finds her greatest refuge in the economically struggling Tokyo gym where she trains with the aging Chairman (Tomokazu Miura), whose health is in decline. Keeping Keiko at arm’s length, Shô Miyake’s scrupulously studied portrait of one woman’s life, shot and set during the COVID pandemic, is an entirely physical experience, punctuated by moments of pure feeling.” -New Directors/New Films

Shô Miyake | 2022 | In Japanese with English Subtitles | 100 minutes | NR | DCP