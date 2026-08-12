Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino Presents: Dave Attell

Dave Attell is among the most influential and flat-out funniest stand-ups alive, and 2024 proved it yet again. His Netflix special, HOT CROSS BUNS, premiered to huge numbers and rave reviews, reminding everyone why he’s a comedian’s comedian and a fan favorite.

Attell first became a cult icon as the host of Comedy Central’s classic INSOMNIAC WITH DAVE ATTELL, a show that cemented his status as a late-night legend. He's appeared in Hulu’s LIFE & BETH alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Michael Cera. Fans can also catch him on Netflix in BUMPING MICS with Jeff Ross, and on HBO’s CRASHING with Pete Holmes. His Showtime series DAVE’S OLD PORN, his Comedy Central series DAVE ATTELL’S COMEDY UNDERGROUND, and his acclaimed hour special ROAD WORK (now streaming on Paramount+) all showcase the razor-sharp wit and no-nonsense style that made him a star.