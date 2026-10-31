Sierra Club Cimarron Group "Climate Wayfinding" Book Club

Join us for a discussion of Climate Wayfinding by Katharine Wilkinson, a book that takes an individual, self-reflective approach to the environment, what's happening to it, and what we can do about it. This will take place at the Belle Isle library. The meeting room will be determined the week prior to the event, please RSVP and we’ll send you the room when it’s scheduled!

About the book: https://www.climatewayfinding.earth/

Free Event

Presented by OK Sierra Club Cimarron