Sierra Club Cimarron Group "Climate Wayfinding" Book Club
Sierra Club Cimarron Group "Climate Wayfinding" Book Club
Join us for a discussion of Climate Wayfinding by Katharine Wilkinson, a book that takes an individual, self-reflective approach to the environment, what's happening to it, and what we can do about it. This will take place at the Belle Isle library. The meeting room will be determined the week prior to the event, please RSVP and we’ll send you the room when it’s scheduled!
About the book: https://www.climatewayfinding.earth/
Free Event
Presented by OK Sierra Club Cimarron
Belle Isle Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Sierra Club - Cimarron Group
Belle Isle Library
5501 N. Villa Ave.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 231-8650
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org