Sordid Lives is a black comedy about white trash! The author brings you a comedy that was nominated for over 30 awards during its long run in Los Angeles. When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, Texas.

Tickets are on sale now. All seats are reserved, and reservations are recommended. Regular adult tickets are $30 with discounts available for seniors, military, educators, students, and groups of ten or more. Thursday performances feature a special reduced ticket price, and CST honors the Allied Arts OKCityCard discount. Flexible passes, redeemable for multiple productions, are also available at a discounted rate.

Free parking is available directly across the street in our dedicated lot. Additional information and tickets are available online at carpentersquare.com or through the free Carpenter Square Theatre mobile app. The box office is open Tuesday–Friday from 1–6 p.m., and patrons may call 405-232-6500.

