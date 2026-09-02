Spike’s Club: Aquatic Oklahoma
Spike’s Club: Aquatic Oklahoma
Spike’s Club inspires children ages to love learning through active exploration and play. Each Thursday from 3:30 to 6:00 pm children will explore different natural and cultural history themes. During this installment of Spike’s Club, we’ll be diving into the fascinating science behind Oklahoma’s waterways and their inhabitants.
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
Every week through Oct 01, 2026.
Thursday: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Thursday: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu